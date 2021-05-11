Mbaka shuts down Adoration Ministry for 30 days

Catholic Priest of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has announced a shutdown of his Ministry for a period of one month.

Tribune online learnt that this may not be unconnected with the earlier directive given to him by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga.

The ministry sent out a notice early Tuesday morning informing members that Fr. Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.

It was, however, silent on whether it was in obedience to the Bishop’s order.

But a message to that effect obtained by Tribune Online in Enugu, on Tuesday, read in part “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power.”

