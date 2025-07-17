Mayor of London concludes Lagos visit, deepens UK-Nigeria ties in tech, creatives, trade

…UK businesses join Lagos mission to explore investment opportunities and fintech sector growth.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has successfully concluded his visit to Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at strengthening the UK-Nigeria economic relationship and celebrating the deep cultural ties, shared vibrancy, and global influence of two dynamic cities – London and Lagos.

This visit marked the growing importance of Nigeria as a key partner in the UK’s global trade and investment strategy, particularly in sectors such as fintech, innovation, and the creative economy.

Alongside the visit, the Mayor of London led a trade delegation of 27 London-based companies in fintech, enterprise technology, and sustainability, supported by the Mayor’s growth agency, London & Partners. Under the leadership of Howard Dawber OBE, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, the agency facilitated a series of high-level engagements in Nigeria. The delegation connected with Nigerian policymakers, investors, and creatives through curated events aimed at fostering collaboration and unlocking new business opportunities across Africa.

This visit marked the first official trip by a sitting Mayor of London to sub-Saharan Africa, underscoring London’s commitment to building long-term, cross-sector partnerships that support inclusive growth, digital transformation, and cultural exchange.

Mayor Khan’s engagements in Lagos commenced with participation in a panel discussion at the “Bridging Borders: How London and Lagos Can Shape the Future of Global Tech” tech event where he highlighted how London and Lagos can jointly shape the future of global innovation and encouraged Nigerian tech businesses to invest in London.

The Mayor of London also attended the Lagos Canvas Reception, a celebration of Nigeria’s flourishing creative sector which he co-hosted with Mo Abudu at the Ebony Life place. The reception celebrated the status of Lagos and London as cultural and creative industry powerhouses and looked to encourage even greater ties between the creative industry ecosystems in both cities. From the arts to fashion, music and film – central to the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) – which is expanding trade and unlocking new opportunities in the creative economy.

Wrapping up his visit to Lagos, Nigeria, the Mayor of London will continue his historic trade mission with stops in Accra, Johannesburg and Cape Town to bang the drum for the capital as a place for investment, innovation, and cultural exchange – strengthening ties with countries across the African continent for economic growth.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am delighted to be visiting Nigeria and Africa this week – the first visit of its kind by a Mayor of London – to bang the drum for the capital and further develop the strong ties between our countries.

“Africa has the world’s fastest-growing populations and is seeing major economic growth across many of its economies. Over the next decade there are huge opportunities to deepen partnerships with London. I will be working tirelessly throughout this visit to drive trade and investment across critical sectors, including finance, education, health, tech creative and sustainability.

“Londoners of African heritage have played, and continue to play, a huge role in making London the greatest city in the world, and this trip is an opportunity to celebrate our shared heritage, history and culture with the African continent – as we build a better and fairer city for everyone.”

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, said: “The Mayor of London’s visit underscores the UK Government’s commitment to strengthening economic and cultural ties with Nigeria. From trade to fintech and fashion, our collaboration is driving innovation and growth.

“Through the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership, we’re committed to unlocking new opportunities that benefit both our economies, and this visit is a powerful step forward in that journey of inclusive growth.”

UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins of Highbury, said: “Sir Sadiq’s visit marks an exciting moment for the UK’s relationship with countries across Africa and is a strong demonstration of our commitment to deepening our ties with the continent.

“Strengthening our trade, investment, and cultural ties is not only vital for shared economic growth, but also for fostering long-term partnerships that are rooted in respect and open up opportunities for all.”

