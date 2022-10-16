Mayor of Esenyurt, Kemal Deniz Bozkurt Recognises Nigerian Entertainment Export, DJ Blackk Beat At Miss Africa Awards

The ancient town of Esenyurt, experienced a complete shutdown as the 2022 episode of Miss Africa was held amidst pomp and pageantry.

To indigenously celebrate and appreciate young women who are rooted in cultural heritage and represent their roots properly comes the need for a beauty pageant that not only celebrates culture but also encourages and supports young beautiful women who have chosen to represent their culture strongly in the diaspora. This is the vision of popular international music promoter, manager, and record label owner, DJ Blackk Beat.

Miss Africa 2022, pageantry for ladies within the age range of 18-28, irrespective of African Origin, that possess a reasonable amount of love and passion for the promotion of the African race, beauty, fashion, and culture hit the stage with a grand event on October 11 in the heart of Esenyurt.

The vision according to the organiser, Onyeachom Stephen Okechukwu popularly known as DJ Blackk Beat, the founder, and CEO of Blackk Beat Music, is to adopt the African culture as a transformation agenda in creating opportunities for the youths.

The event was proudly supported by the mayor of Esenyurt, Kemal Deniz Bozkurt, and Turkish Media.

The Mayor himself, Kemal Deniz Bozkurt was live at the event and also presented a bouquet to DJ Blackk Beat in honor of his progressive effort to promote art and culture and galvanize bilateral relationships in the cultural; exchange.

Top Turkey-based Nigerian artist Aero Y stormed the stage and thrilled the huge crowd who turned up for the event, and multitalented Bris Mawanda was also live at the event amidst other big performances.

