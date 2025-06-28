‘Maybe I’m not good at marriage,’ Frank Edoho confirms end of second marriage

Popular Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho, has confirmed the end of his second marriage to Sandra Onyenuchenuya.

Speaking during a recent episode of the ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast, Edoho revealed that he and his second wife had separated, despite his best efforts to make both his marriages work.

Edoho attributed the repeated breakdowns in his marital life to what he described as a possible lack of aptitude for marriage, hinting that he may not have found the right partners in his previous relationships.

“Maybe I’m not good at marriage, I must confess. The two women I had been married to are not my soul mates. Love of your life is different from your soul mate. The love of your life is the person who comes to your mind when you think of love,” he stated.

He went on to explain that while he has experienced love, he believes he has yet to meet someone who truly understands him on a deeper level, describing a soul mate as someone who understands him intuitively.

Edoho was first married to Katherine Obiang from 2004 to 2011, with whom he had three children. He later married Sandra Onyenuchenuya in April 2014, and they have two children together. Sandra also had a daughter from a previous relationship, who became Edoho’s stepdaughter.

