May Day: Okpebholo increases Edo workers’ minimum wage to N75,000

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has increased the minimum wage for workers in the state from N70,000 to N75,000 to further improve their standard of living.

Governor Okpebholo made the announcement while delivering his May Day speech at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Thursday in Benin.

While appreciating the contributions of Edo State workers to the growth and development of the state, Okpebholo stated that his administration would always seek ways to improve their welfare.

He noted that Workers’ Day is a special occasion set aside to honour the hardworking men and women who keep the state moving forward while supporting their families with dignity and strength.

“Today, I am proud to announce that our administration has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 per month for Edo workers.

“It’s our way of saying thank you, Edo workers. We believe this will make a real difference, and in return, we count on your renewed dedication as we build a better Edo together.

“Since assuming office, my administration has remained fully committed to the welfare of our workers. One of our first actions was to convert many casual workers, including over 1,000 cleaners who had no job security for years, into the core civil service, giving them stability and peace of mind.

“We hired 500 new teachers to ease classroom pressure and help students learn better. We are also reviewing the casual status of over 3,000 Edo State teachers for possible full employment because their efforts will shape our children’s future,” he said.

Continuing, Okpebholo added, “We approved the recruitment of 450 clinical and non-clinical staff for our state hospitals and regularized 126 contract staff at the Edo State Specialist Hospital. These steps not only strengthen our healthcare system but also improve job stability for health professionals.”

The governor also used the opportunity to inform the public that his administration had cleared outstanding salary arrears owed to Edo State Polytechnic staff.

“In the judiciary, we ensured that judges who had experienced delays in their appointments were properly sworn in and are now fully carrying out their duties.

“To show that our commitment doesn’t end at retirement, we have also approved health insurance coverage for our retirees because we believe our responsibility to workers continues even after they leave active service.”

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the timely payment of salaries and pensions, steady recruitment to enhance service delivery, staff welfare and development, and ensuring that Edo workers are treated with dignity and fairness.

“As we mark this day, I join His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and my fellow governors in wishing all Nigerian workers a peaceful and fulfilling celebration. Your efforts have shaped our nation and laid the foundation for a better tomorrow.”

The Acting Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Chapter, Comrade Bernard Egwekhide, commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for initiating and implementing laudable policies and programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering and hardship faced by workers and pensioners in the state.

He noted that the theme, “Reclaiming the Civil Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” is apt and thought-provoking, as it addresses the serious challenges faced by Nigerian workers amid the current economic difficulties.

Egwekhide thanked Governor Okpebholo’s administration for taking the welfare of Edo workers seriously and implementing interventions that have significantly enabled workers to enjoy their civil rights.

“Just within six months in office, you have done excellently well for Edo State workers. Your performance has exceeded our expectations,” he said.