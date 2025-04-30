May Day: NNPP chieftain seeks urgent action on inflation, economic growth

As Nigerian workers celebrate their day on Thursday, 1 May 2025, a South West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on governments at different levels to reduce inflation and improve workers’ purchasing power to foster economic growth and development.

Ajadi stated that increasing workers’ salaries may not be the ultimate solution to their struggles if the current galloping inflation is allowed to continue. He urged the government to think outside the box and ensure that workers can live a decent life.

Workers’ Day is an annual celebration of the labour movement and its achievements. It has its origins in the union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

Ajadi, who is an employer of labour and a supporter of the labour movement, issued a statement to mark this year’s Workers’ Day, copies of which were made available to journalists. He expressed solidarity with the workers, acknowledging both their joys and hardships due to the current economic challenges.

According to the statement:

“I rejoice with Nigerian workers as they celebrate their day on Thursday, 1 May 2025. I share in your joy and also empathise with your pains due to the current economic hardship.

“We appreciate your contributions to the country and wish you a successful celebration. Let me use the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day to appeal to both the state governments and the Federal Government to improve workers’ purchasing power.

“Nigerian workers deserve our appreciation and respect for their contributions to the development of our country. I also commend them for their patriotic cooperation with the government and other institutions in the collective effort to address societal challenges.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that labour creates wealth for the nation, which is why the welfare of Nigerian workers should always be prioritised.

“An increase in salaries alone, without a corresponding improvement in value, will not end workers’ suffering. The current galloping inflation must be tackled by the government so that workers can fully enjoy the value of their hard-earned income.

“Governments should assist workers by reducing the prices of goods and services, as this would boost their purchasing power.”

