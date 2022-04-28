May Day: Nigeria’s first female deputy gov calls for special national prayers

Nigeria’s first female elected deputy governor, Ayanke Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu (Nee Adeoba), has disclosed God’s revelation to her on the way forward to salvaging Nigeria.

In her message to the Kwara people magazine read during a Ramadan lecture in Ilorin, by the Publisher of Kwara People magazine, Hon. Abdul-Hameed Oladipupo Alli, the former deputy governor of Lagos state, popularly called ‘Mr Nigeria’, said that the “Insincerity of leaders in Nigeria is amongst the problems of this country.”

She called on Nigerians, especially workers to observe fasting and prayers throughout the nation on the forthcoming Workers Day celebration, to further secure a better future for their children and generations yet unborn.

“All presidential, governorship, chairmanship, senatorial, House of Representatives candidates should renounce their second citizenship of any country with immediate effect to stop the situations where they cart away our wealth and seek protection after sabotaging the country”, she said.

She also called on Nigerians regardless of their faith to start praying to God to stop corrupters and end corruption in Nigeria

“This should be the simple prayer on the lips of everyone that means well for this nation and wants her to survive”.





She attributed a lack of fear of God in the execution of all essential projects to another reason for our problems.

“As a people, we have to identify what corruption is and call on God for help for the will to stop appreciating corrupters and put an end to it through individual and collective efforts…This is the only way this country will not perish as a nation.

“This May Day should be observed with sobriety and fasting alongside the usual exhibiting of grievances as all these are offshoots of inequalities.

“Sincerity of leadership and followership in dealing with ourselves and the affairs of the nation will foster prosperity”, she said

