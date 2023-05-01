The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, has expressed his realization that the Federal government needs to do more to improve the living condition of Nigerian workers.

In his May Day presentation at the worker’s commemoration event at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Ngige said; “ We acknowledge the fact that many Nigerian workers continue to face significant challenges, including low take-home pay, lack of job security, and unsatisfactory working conditions.”

He however said; “We are committed to addressing these issues and creating a more favourable environment for Nigerian workers to thrive.

The solution to these challenges will not come overnight but is a work in progress. These have been top priorities on the agenda of the outgoing Administration and are also being bequeathed to the incoming Administration with a work plan for addressing them as Government is a Continuum.”

The Minister further said; “The Nigerian government recognises the importance of Nigerian workers, and we are committed to creating the right environment for them to thrive. In the past few years, we have taken a number of measures to support Nigerian workers, including the review and increase of the National Minimum Wage.

Institutionalizing its review automatically every five years in the Act. providing better working conditions, and the environment. Investing in training and re-training, education, and human capacity development for her workers.”

The Minister further said; “In line with the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerian workers, the Federal Government recently worked out the introduction of a 40% Peculiar Allowance into the remuneration and emoluments of core Federal Civil Servants and other public servants on the CONPSS to help cushion the effects of inflation and other costs of doing their works as they are not on any special allowances.

This demonstrates the government’s and leadership’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare and conditions of service even without any Industrial action but a fallout of social dialogue.

“However other workers in the other different wage structures like CONHESS, CONMESS CONUAS, and CONTISS that started their Collective Bargaining with their Employer even with Industrial action are wounding up their CBAs for the National Salaries Incomes and wages to transmit same for final treatment as provisions were made in the 2023 Appropriations for them with effect from 1st January 2023.”

Ngige added; “As we celebrate Workers’ Day, let us remember the millions of Nigerian workers who have dedicated their lives to building and sustaining our great nation. Let us recognise their contributions and acknowledge the challenges that they face every day.

Let us also remember the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty – who have given their lives so that others can live theirs. We remember particularly the Coal Miners shot in Iva Valley Enugu and others.





“Let us work together to create an environment that supports Nigerian workers and allows them to thrive. We would continue to invest in all aspects of Education Primary Secondary, Technical and Tertiary education and skills development, create opportunities for young people, and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The Review of our Labour Laws is on course. We would complete the ongoing process of amending and strengthening our labour laws in order to ensure that workers are treated fairly and with dignity.

The Federal Executive Council had recently approved the transmission of our jointly reviewed Labour Bills to the National Assembly for further Legislative action and this is being done with utmost dispatch.”

