May Day: Minister assures aviation workers of brighter future

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has assured workers in the Nigerian aviation industry of a brighter future.

Sirika gave the assurance in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Mr James Odaudu, the Director, Public Affairs in the ministry.

The minister expressed optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world would be short-lived.

“As Nigerian workers join the rest of of the world to mark 2020 Workers Day, those in the aviation sector should expect better days ahead in spite of hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

“Workers in the aviation industry were among the hardest hit economically by the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, especially with the grounding of passenger flights and shutting down of services globally.

“However, there’s a bright future for the Nigerian aviation industry after the dark times that it presently faces, we hope that the pandemic will be short-lived.

“It is regrettable that airlines and other service providers are being forced to cope with the option of either sending their staff on compulsory leaves or reduction of their wages,” he said.

According to him, the government will do whatever is practically possible to mitigate the consequences of the total lockdown in the industry and create enabling environment for the sector to bounce back.

The minister appealed to both private and public workers in the sector to keep hope alive.

Sirika expressed optimism that the industry would come out of the current situation stronger, and in a better situation to improve the welfare of its employees.

NAN

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

