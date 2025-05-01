May Day: Makinde decries exploitation, underemployment of workers

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has decried the exploitation and underemployment by some members of the Organized Private Sector, attributing it to a decline in productivity.

Makinde expressed his concern over the challenges faced by the workforce in a speech delivered on his behalf by his Deputy, Barr. Adebayo Lawal, at the 2025 Workers’ Day rally held at the main bowl of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

He noted that the payment of unjust wages has made it difficult for workers to achieve financial stability or economic development.

The governor said the situation has caused affected workers to feel marginalized and powerless.

According to him, “Many of them toil under harsh and unsafe conditions, dedicating countless hours to their jobs with compensation that fails to reflect their efforts, especially in the private sector.

“Unfortunately, these situations lead to apathy and withdrawal from civic participation. These realities push some labour leaders to continuously advocate for fairness, dignity, and respect in all workplaces. Coincidentally, in Oyo State, there is freedom of expression.”

The governor added that his administration has prioritized the welfare and wellbeing of its workforce, acknowledging their contribution to the state’s economic growth.

The sensitivity of the government to the plight of workers, according to the governor, necessitated the approval of the N80,000 minimum wage.

His words: “As the largest employer of labour in the state, the Oyo State Government recognizes its immense responsibility to ensure that every worker operates in a just, fair, and conducive environment.

“Since assuming office in 2019, this administration has remained steadfast in its commitment to uplifting the workforce, transforming a previously toxic workplace culture into one that is productive, inclusive, and welcoming. In 2020, funds were released to all MDAs for office renovations, ensuring that workers enjoy decent and well-equipped workplaces that foster productivity and efficiency.

“This government took decisive steps to prioritize worker compensation, ensuring that salaries are paid promptly, at most by the 25th of every month—a commitment that remains unbroken to this day.

“This government also understands the importance of career progression and is committed to eliminating promotion backlogs within the Civil/Public Service. Despite competing financial demands, we have ensured that every eligible officer has received their due promotion up to 2024.

“Oyo State remains committed to rewarding diligence and service, which is why workers have consistently received 13th-month salaries since 2019. Even during economic downturns, when financial constraints weighed heavily on the country, this administration stood by its workforce, offering N25,000 in palliative support to all workers while retirees received N15,000 monthly, ensuring their welfare was not overlooked.

“Oyo State courageously adopted a minimum salary of N80,000, surpassing the N77,500 threshold set by the Federal Government. This strategic decision was made to uplift our workers, improve their standard of living, and ensure fair compensation for their invaluable contributions to the state.”

Aside from the payment of the approved minimum wage, Makinde said his administration has facilitated the training and re-training of over 10,000 members of the state workforce both locally and internationally.

Earlier, in his address, the Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Kayode Martins, commended the governor for the approval of the N80,000 minimum wage and its prompt monthly payment.

He, however, appealed to the governor for an upward review of monthly subventions to MDAs and state-owned tertiary institutions.