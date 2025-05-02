May Day: IBEDC celebrates workers, reaffirms commitment to staff welfare

The management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has felicitated with Nigerian workers as the nation marks Workers’ Day 2025.
The management in a statement by its Managing Director, Engineer Francis Agoha in Osogbo, said, “This day provides a special opportunity to celebrate the resilience, dedication, and patriotic spirit of the Nigerian workforce — the true drivers of progress across every sector of our economy.
“IBEDC proudly acknowledges the outstanding contributions of its employees. Your professionalism and commitment are at the heart of our ability to deliver essential electricity services to millions of customers across our franchise area.
“We remain unwavering in our commitment to policies that promote employee welfare, workplace safety, and continuous professional development — all within an environment that is safe, inclusive, and geared toward growth.
“As a customer-centric organisation, IBEDC also reaffirms its dedication to enhancing service delivery, investing in critical infrastructure, and strengthening support systems to meet the evolving expectations of our customers.
“On this Workers’ Day, we celebrate your strength, honor your efforts, and thank you for your invaluable contributions to our shared future.”
