May Day: Gov Nwifuru reaffirms commitment to prioritise workers welfare

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritise workers welfare, uphold the dignity of labour and ensure that the civil and public service systems are not only efficient but reflective of equity, productivity, and innovation.

Nwifuru stated this at the occasion of 2025 Workers’ Day celebration tagged: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economics Hardship’.

Nwifuru who described workers as the bedrock of his governance, drivers of public service, and the vital force behind the daily implementation of government policies and programs, promised to credit all the workers with 10,000 each for feeding and transport.

He then urged workers to submit their resilience, professionalism and enduring spirit for the progress of the stat,e insisting that under his watch, Ebonyi State Civil Service will be a symbol of excellence, integrity and envy of all.

“My dear workers, on this auspicious occasion of Workers’ Day 2025, I bring you warm greetings, heartfelt congratulations, and my profound appreciation for your unrelenting dedication, tireless commitment, and immense contributions to the growth and development of our dear state.

“Today is a day to celebrate you—to reflect on your contributions and the sacrifices you make daily to oil the wheel of governance in Ebonyi State and Nigeria at Large. And so this day we pause to celebrate you—as the bedrock of our governance, drivers of public service, and the vital force behind the daily implementation of government policies and programs.

“To submit your resilience, professionalism, and enduring spirit continue to inspire the collective progress of Ebonyi State, is indeed to state the obvious and I stand with pride as your servant-leader, deeply grateful for your service.. As your Governor, I remain resolute in my pledge to prioritize your welfare, uphold the dignity of labour, and ensure that the civil and public service systems are not only efficient but reflective of equity, productivity, and innovation.. Guided by our People’s Charter of Needs Agenda, we are committed to engender a work environment that empowers you to thrive, grow, and deliver quality service to the people of Ebonyi State.

“The position I occupy brings me to a vantage point where all the goings-on are brought to my attention for necessary action, in fact all bucks stop on my table. This is why I said I understand the challenges you face, and I assure you that this administration is focused on tackling them head-on.

“As you all know, we have already taken concrete steps to improve prompt salary payments, expand opportunities for capacity development and provide conducive workspaces, and reviewed outdated administrative structures. These efforts are not just promises—they are responsibilities that we are actively executing. Currently, we are not owing pensions and gratituities. We are putting in place, a system that clears your gratituity less than one hour after exiting our service as a retiree. This, you can agree with, will reduce the risks of running around to process your retirement and its bottlenecks. I am glad to inform you we have reached advanced stage in this regard.

“Similarly, our administration is stickler of excellence and will continue to pursue merit-based advancement, continuous training, and a digital transformation of service delivery.

“We are also pursuing a reward system to ensure excellence, punctuality and professional discharge of assigned duties by any worker is appreciated publicly and rewarded commensurate to encourage others as we collectively aspire for excellence in Ebonyi State Civil Service. In this regard therefore, no worker will be left behind, and every contribution shall be valued and rewarded.

“My dear workers, as we continue to ensure prompt payment of salaries which I am pretty sure you have all been paid, April salary last week, I urge all workers across our ministries, departments, and agencies to reciprocate by ensuring you continue to discharge their duties with the passion, integrity, and professionalism that our people deserve. We have no other state . Therefore, we must remain united in purpose, as partners in progress, and as co-architects of a future where Ebonyi State stands tall as a model of development, prosperity, and good governance,” he said

However, in a joint address presented by NLC chairman, Prof Ogugua Egwu and Mr Chidi Igboji of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) commended the governor for the Christmas largesse including the implementation of the N75, 000 minimum wage.

They further appeal to the governor to assist them tackle some of the challenges workers face while discharging their duties including”Transportation challenges (Provision of more CNG Buses for workers) 2. Housing challenge (provision of more housing estates for workers). Increasing the pension of Retirees as is obtainable in other parts of t country.

“Equipping government offices in the Centenary city Reinstatement of the bulk release of Leave allowance in line with the release of the New National Minimum wage, 2024.

“Reinstating the full salary of staff of the Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo. An additional monthly release of twenty-five million naira only would solve this problem. Your Excellency Sir, these issues we believe can be handled with your touch of Midas And Sir、

“We use this medium to thank you for directing the immediate recall at Ebonyi State University (EBSU), of Comrade Ikechuku Igwenyi and Co after three (3) years of suffering unjust suspension from work for union activities.

“This noble gesture of yours will remain golden in our hearts. We also thank you immensely for granting our request for the cost implication of consequential adjustment with substantial progression to be included in the 2025 budget.

“The Councils of NLC and TUC will remain grateful to the unprecedented human capital and infrastructural blessings you have brought to Ebonyi people in less than two years.

“Indeed, Ebonyi Workers celebrate you and will continue to celebrate you for wholeheartedly accepting to better our welfare in all aspects.

“We shall continue to be partners in the progress of enthroning the rights of workers and ensuring that the Civic Space in Ebonyi State and Nigeria as a whole, will be engaging and progressive for all. “

