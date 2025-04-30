May Day: Ex-Reps member, Dagogo, salutes workers over commitment to national service

As workers across Nigeria join their counterparts around the globe in commemorating the 2025 International Workers’ Day, former Federal Lawmaker, Dr Farah Dagogo, has paid glowing tribute to Nigerian workers, applauding their resilience, diligence, and unwavering commitment to national service.

In a message of solidarity to mark the occasion, the governorship aspirant in the 2023 general election described workers in both the public and private sectors as the driving force behind the country’s growth and development.

He noted that their contributions have continued to sustain the nation’s core sectors despite prevailing socio-economic challenges.

“Workers remain the bedrock of any society. Their sacrifice, dedication, and professionalism deserve our deepest appreciation. In the face of daunting challenges, Nigerian workers have continued to rise to the occasion. The general populace is truly in your debt,” he said.

Dr Dagogo, who represented Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, urged workers—especially those facing hazardous or strenuous conditions—not to be dispirited, assuring them that their sacrifices have not gone unnoticed.

He emphasised that it is crucial for all employers, both public and private, to ensure that workers’ welfare keeps pace with Nigeria’s current economic realities.

He said: “Government policies in recent years have exposed the decay in critical sectors and infrastructure,” stressing that a comprehensive and aggressive reform agenda must urgently become a national priority.

“Health, education, security, and other vital areas require urgent revitalisation,” he added.

The former lawmaker called on governments at all levels to invest in workers’ welfare and reimagine development strategies that respond to the needs of the working population.

Dr Dagogo said: “As we mark another Workers’ Day amid severe economic pressures, I advocate for improved welfare packages that reflect the courage and sacrifices made daily by our workforce. Their safety, stability, and livelihoods must be protected.”

He also expressed personal gratitude to workers under his employ, reiterating his commitment to continually improving their conditions.

“As an employer of labour, I know the importance of acknowledging and supporting workers. I regularly review and enhance the welfare of my staff in appreciation of their contributions. This is my modest way of saying ‘thank you’ for their invaluable service,” he stated.

He further urged Nigerian workers to continue to pray for the country’s prosperity and for divine wisdom to guide leaders in piloting the affairs of the nation.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





