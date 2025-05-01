May Day: Betta Edu celebrates tireless efforts, resilience of Nigerian workers

…seeks commitment to drive Renewed Hope Agenda

As Nigerians celebrate May Day 2025, Dr Betta Edu has hailed Nigerian workers for their resilience, dedication and contributions to nation building, describing them as the “engine of the nation”

In a May Day message to Nigerian workers which she personally signed, Edu said the event was a celebration of the workers’ achievements and a reminder of the value they bring to millions of Nigerians.

“I celebrate and appreciate the tireless efforts, dedication, and your contributions across various sectors in Nigeria.

“Your hard work, resilience, and commitment to drive progress and development under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are highly appreciated,” she said.

Edu commended the government’s efforts in providing decent work incentives to Nigerian workers.

“Let us continue to unite in solidarity to achieve more development for our nation, Nigeria, as the government continues to provide decent work incentives like wage awards, fair pay, and better working conditions under this administration.

“May this day be a celebration of your achievements and a reminder of the value you bring to millions of Nigerians,” Edu added.

