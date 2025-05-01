May Day: Anambra workers deserve better — Paul Chukwuma

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the upcoming Anambra State Governorship election on November 8, 2025, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has stated that workers in Anambra State deserve better treatment than what they currently receive under Governor Charles Soludo’s administration.

In his congratulatory message to Anambra workers on this year’s Workers’ Day, Sir Paul Chukwuma expressed regret over the inadequate remuneration that workers face, noting that they are among the lowest paid in Nigeria.

He also highlighted that industrial disputes have become a significant issue in the relationship between the current Anambra Government and workers in both the legislative and executive branches.

Sir Paul Chukwuma vowed to prioritize workers’ welfare and to resolve all labor disputes that the current administration has failed to address.

Also, the YPP candidate lamented that Anambra State workers do not have any housing scheme that will help them have a house of their own. This situation, he said, was a shame. “Most civil servants in Anambra can’t afford any house for themselves. They are poorly paid and there is no clear mortgage to see to that. You will agree with me that our civil servants deserve better. The government in Anambra has no plan whatsoever to make this housing scheme an issue and bring it to fruition. Yet, the same government is focused on constructing a new Government House and New Governor’s Lodge. Therefore, in effect, our workers do not deserve a home,” Chukwuma wondered.

Buttressing his point, Mr. Paul Chukwuma observed that, “The fact is that from all possible standpoints, the current Anambra State government has grossly let down our workers and it is regrettable. It is a shame that our workers are not a priority for this government. But we will address that. We shall provide a sustainable housing scheme for our workers and also strengthen the health insurance policy of the last administration to cover all our workers. We want a healthy workforce,” Chukwuma concluded.

