May Day: Akpabio hails Nigerian workers’ resilience

…Assures on labour-friendly legislations

As workers commemorate May Day today, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has commended Nigerian workers for their productivity, diligence, commitment to duty and resilience even in the face of socio-economic challenges.

Akpabio in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh acknowledged the hardwork and dedication of the Nigerian workers noting that they have always prioritised nation above any consideration.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers. We, in the Senate and of course, the National Assembly, acknowledge your invaluable contributions to our nation’s development.

“I commend your resilience in the face of challenges and recognise your role in driving our economy forward.

“Despite obvious challenges, you remain the backbone of our economy. I salute your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity. Your contributions are vital to our nation’s progress.”

The Senate President assured that, the 10th National Assembly under his leadership would continue to prioritise the welfare, security, safety and condition of service of the workers noting that labour-friendly legislations will be accorded their deserved attention.

Akpabio also promised to ensure that the rights of workers are duly guaranteed and complied with adding that “Under our eyes, no Nigerian worker will be victimised on account of expressing himself or herself either in demanding for their rights or seeking legal redress.

“I must say that Nigerian workers are our pride and we will not shirk our responsibility working together with the Executive to address workers’ concerns and create opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“Together, we shall build a brighter future for Nigerian workers and our great nation.

“On behalf of my family, constituents and the 10th National Assembly, I heartily rejoice with the workers and wish them a fruitful and peaceful celebration.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE