laud Akpabio's leadership virtues, Akpabio hails Nigerian workers
Latest News

May Day: Akpabio hails Nigerian workers’ resilience

Taiwo Amodu

…Assures on labour-friendly legislations

As workers commemorate May Day today, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has commended Nigerian workers for their productivity, diligence, commitment to duty and resilience even in the face of socio-economic challenges.

Akpabio in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh acknowledged the hardwork and dedication of the Nigerian workers noting that they have always prioritised nation above any consideration.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers. We, in the Senate and of course, the National Assembly, acknowledge your invaluable contributions to our nation’s development.

ALSO READ: Workers’ Day: Sole Administrator Ibas meets with Organised Labour in Rivers

“I commend your resilience in the face of challenges and recognise your role in driving our economy forward.

“Despite obvious challenges, you remain the backbone of our economy. I salute your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity. Your contributions are vital to our nation’s progress.”

The Senate President assured that, the 10th National Assembly under his leadership would continue to prioritise the welfare, security, safety and condition of service of the workers noting that labour-friendly legislations will be accorded their deserved attention.

Akpabio also promised to ensure that the rights of workers are duly guaranteed and complied with adding that “Under our eyes, no Nigerian worker will be victimised on account of expressing himself or herself either in demanding for their rights or seeking legal redress.

“I must say that Nigerian workers are our pride and we will not shirk our responsibility working together with the Executive to address workers’ concerns and create opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“Together, we shall build a brighter future for Nigerian workers and our great nation.

“On behalf of my family, constituents and the 10th National Assembly, I heartily rejoice with the workers and wish them a fruitful and peaceful celebration.”

 

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bill to end Vice President, Oke-Ogun Ijebu Ife-Ijesa states, Reps receive requests for creation, Reps committee wants NECO UI 22 others excluded, bill proposing legal backing, Reps committee grills works ministry's permanent secretary, Islamic Law in constitution, We didn't summon FCT Minister, Reps ask 11 airline operators Rep member, Akin Alabi sets record, presents 10 bills in one week, Reps pass Independent Candidacy bill through second reading, Reps task FG to safeguard 0m Nigeria’s orbital slots, Reps consider bill to increase derivation fund, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Honours Award commission, Reps seek stiffer sanctions for Banks over unauthorised transactions, deductions, Reps step down motion seeking to rescind Tinubu's decision on Niger Delta Ministry, COP29: Reps Committee advocates equitable energy, Reps fault poor implementation of Renewed Hope Estate project in Akwa Ibom ,Reps call for recapitalisation of DisCos to enhance operations, Reps invite CBN Gov, banks CEOs to avert POS fraudulent activities, FCT: Reps halt Police’s ‘abrupt’ enforcement of tinted permit policy, Reps urge FG to adopt use of renewable energy solutions in MDAs, Reps seek funds for swine research institute revitalization in 2025 budget, suspend hike in telecom tariffs, Reps give 72-hour ultimatum to oil CEOs over 6.6m debt to federation, HND/BSc dichotomy, Reps recover additional m from oil companies, Reps to recover .02m royalties $1.7bn oil debt: Reps move to recover $4.02m royalties, gas flare penalties
Next Article commences demolition, Okpebholo demolishing buildings We won’t stop demolishing buildings linked to criminal activities — Gov Okpebholo

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×