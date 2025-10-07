May Agbamuche: Five quick facts about new INEC acting chairman

May Agbamuche-Mbu, a seasoned legal expert with over three decades of experience, has been appointed Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), succeeding Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
Born in Kano and hailing from Delta, Agbamuche brings a wealth of expertise in law, dispute resolution, and public service to Nigeria’s electoral body.
Her appointment marks a significant moment as INEC navigates its next chapter in ensuring free and fair elections.
Here are six key facts about the new Acting Chairman:
1. Birth Details
Born in Kano and hailing from Delta, May Agbamuche’s early exposure to Nigeria’s cultural diversity shaped her commitment to national unity. Her origins reflect a blend of northern and southern influences, informing her public service ethos.
2. Educational Background
Agbamuche earned an LLB from the University of Ife (1984), qualified as a Solicitor in England and Wales, and holds an LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law alongside postgraduate degrees in International Dispute Resolution and International Business Law. Her education at St. Louis Secondary School in Kano and advanced studies in London equipped her with a global legal perspective.
2. Career
With over three decades in law, Agbamuche led Norfolk Partners in Lagos, served on the Presidential Projects Assessment Committee (2010–2011), contributed to the Solid Minerals Sector Roadmap (2016), and has been an INEC National Commissioner since 2017. As THISDAY LAWYER editor, she shaped legal discourse, and now, as Acting Chairman, she leads INEC’s electoral mandate.
3. Achievements
A certified arbitrator and former Secretary of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Nigeria), Agbamuche authored 120 “LEGAL EAGLE” editorials (2014–2016) and influenced policy through key roles in the PPAC and INEC’s Legal Unit. Her dual Nigerian-English legal qualifications and public advocacy have solidified her as a thought leader in governance and law.
5. Marital Life
Agbamuche-Mbu’s marital and family life remains private, with no public details about relationships or children. Her hyphenated surname hints at a marital connection, but her professional achievements dominate her public narrative.
