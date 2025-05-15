May 30: Ohanaeze renames Biafra Remembrance Day

The Apex Igbo Social-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has declared that May 30th, previously commemorated as Biafra Remembrance Day, shall henceforth be observed as “Igbo Heroes Day”.

According to the Igbo social-cultural organisation, the renaming embodies Igbo’s commitment to honouring the indelible legacy of those brave men and women who laid down their lives during the Biafran conflict for the sake of their people’s dignity and future.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo made this known in a statement signed by its Deputy President Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday, while advocating that the celebrations for Igbo Heroes Day be voluntary in nature.

Isiguzoro also urge that there be no imposition of a sit-at-home directive during this period, as it could unwarrantedly affect the education and livelihoods of their children writing WAEC in the region.

Ohanaeze also appeal to all Biafra agitators to act with prudence and refrain from activities that may inadvertently play into the hands of adversaries. According to Isiguzoro, historical evidence has demonstrated that previous May 30th observances, marked by violence and unrest, have intentionally misrepresented the aspirations of Igbo people, branding them as aggressors rather than honouring their legacy of resilience and peace.

“Renaming Biafra Remembrance Day to Igbo Heroes Day is not merely a symbolic gesture; it is a proactive measure designed to facilitate a safer environment for all,” he said.

The statement reads, “In a historical reaffirmation of our collective identity and in honour of the sacrifices made by our forebears, the Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, unequivocally declares that May 30th, previously commemorated as Biafra Remembrance Day, shall henceforth be observed as “Igbo Heroes Day.”

“While we embrace this significant occasion to commemorate our heroes, it is imperative that we exercise circumspection and responsibility concerning the current academic commitments facing our youth. The ongoing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) assessments, which span from April 28 to June 20, necessitate a conscientious approach.

“Therefore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo advocates that the celebrations for Igbo Heroes Day be voluntary in nature, providing every member of our community, especially students, the freedom to engage in academic pursuits without hindrance.

“We recognise and assert the legitimate rights of the Igbo people to celebrate our national heroes; indeed, it is our moral duty to remember their sacrifices. However, this change allows us to address any suspicious scrutiny from the Federal Government while simultaneously engaging Southeast political leaders and ensuring that the celebrations are recognised as public holidays, akin to the Yoruba’s June 12 celebrations, which the Federal Government has aptly designated as National Democracy Day.

“In conclusion, Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for a dignified, voluntary celebration of Igbo Heroes Day that honours our past while safeguarding our present. We emphatically reject any enforcement of sit-at-home activities that might interfere with the legitimate endeavours of the Igbo people, and we urge a cessation of all forms of violence that lead to confrontation and retaliation against our civilians. Let us unite in celebrating our heritage with respect, reflection, and resolve, ensuring that we honour our heroes in a manner that uplifts and empowers our community.”

