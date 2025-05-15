Latest News

May 30: Ohanaeze renames Biafra Remembrance Day

Grace Egbo
Ohanaeze renames Biafra Remembrance Day

The Apex Igbo Social-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has declared that May 30th, previously commemorated as Biafra Remembrance Day, shall henceforth be observed as “Igbo Heroes Day”.

According to the Igbo social-cultural organisation, the renaming embodies Igbo’s commitment to honouring the indelible legacy of those brave men and women who laid down their lives during the Biafran conflict for the sake of their people’s dignity and future.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo made this known in a statement signed by its Deputy President Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday, while advocating that the celebrations for Igbo Heroes Day be voluntary in nature.

Isiguzoro also urge that there be no imposition of a sit-at-home directive during this period, as it could unwarrantedly affect the education and livelihoods of their children writing WAEC in the region.

Ohanaeze also appeal to all Biafra agitators to act with prudence and refrain from activities that may inadvertently play into the hands of adversaries. According to Isiguzoro, historical evidence has demonstrated that previous May 30th observances, marked by violence and unrest, have intentionally misrepresented the aspirations of Igbo people, branding them as aggressors rather than honouring their legacy of resilience and peace.

“Renaming Biafra Remembrance Day to Igbo Heroes Day is not merely a symbolic gesture; it is a proactive measure designed to facilitate a safer environment for all,” he said.

The statement reads, “In a historical reaffirmation of our collective identity and in honour of the sacrifices made by our forebears, the Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, unequivocally declares that May 30th, previously commemorated as Biafra Remembrance Day, shall henceforth be observed as “Igbo Heroes Day.”

“While we embrace this significant occasion to commemorate our heroes, it is imperative that we exercise circumspection and responsibility concerning the current academic commitments facing our youth. The ongoing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) assessments, which span from April 28 to June 20, necessitate a conscientious approach.

“Therefore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo advocates that the celebrations for Igbo Heroes Day be voluntary in nature, providing every member of our community, especially students, the freedom to engage in academic pursuits without hindrance.

“We recognise and assert the legitimate rights of the Igbo people to celebrate our national heroes; indeed, it is our moral duty to remember their sacrifices. However, this change allows us to address any suspicious scrutiny from the Federal Government while simultaneously engaging Southeast political leaders and ensuring that the celebrations are recognised as public holidays, akin to the Yoruba’s June 12 celebrations, which the Federal Government has aptly designated as National Democracy Day.

“In conclusion, Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for a dignified, voluntary celebration of Igbo Heroes Day that honours our past while safeguarding our present. We emphatically reject any enforcement of sit-at-home activities that might interfere with the legitimate endeavours of the Igbo people, and we urge a cessation of all forms of violence that lead to confrontation and retaliation against our civilians. Let us unite in celebrating our heritage with respect, reflection, and resolve, ensuring that we honour our heroes in a manner that uplifts and empowers our community.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article filling stations in Kogi, suspected criminals in Kogi, Kogi flood victims Police arrest bandits, Gunmen kidnap bus passengers, Kogi to host international carnival, Kogi LG polls, Kogi LG poll, Kogi govt opens alternative route, Two arrested for defrauding POS operators in Kogi, Insecurity: Kogi govt commences registration of commercial tricycle, motorcycle riders, Councilor, eight others kidnapped in Kogi, Gunmen kill, killing of farmers in Kabba Bunu. kidnappings in Kogi, insecurity in Kogi west, Group calls for establishment of local govt electoral commission Gunmen invade Kogi community, abduct traditional ruler
Next Article Apapa central business district agency, Lagos idle assets, access finance for MSMEs, Family seeks Sanwo’Olu’s help Lagos central food systems hub, Sanwo-Olu clamours for speedy justice, electric ferries, Lagos govt awards contracts to deflood Lagos govt prosecutes 3786 street traders, Lagos 2024 WASSCE, Hardship: Lagos govt spends N14.9bn on transportation subsidy in six years, Support drive to reduce rent burden Nigeria's educational system, Stakeholders advocate educational policy for adolescent IDP girls Sanwo-Olu announces construction of four data centres in Lagos, Lagos monthly rent payment, Sanwo-Olu commissions new housing scheme for Lagos judiciary, Lagos planning permits Sanwo-Olu approves establishment of Apapa central business district agency

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×