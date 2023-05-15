•read Riots Act To Political Parties, members, others,

The Police High Command, on Monday, confirmed that the much-touted plot to scuttle the May 29th official Inauguration of the new administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima is real.

Addressing Newsmen in Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, however, said that the Nigeria Police Force and other security forces particularly intelligence officials have launched a massive manhunt against the criminal-minded elements behind the evil plot.

The IGP explained the Police and other security forces in the country decided to embark on a massive manhunt device against such individuals and groups in order to suppress the subversive elements who had been trying to destabilize the peaceful environment currently being enjoyed in the country.

According to him, “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 general elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour, have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the Presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests.

“In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in the advancement of their narrow personal political considerations.

“The beauty of democracy lies not just in the freedom of the citizens to freely exercise their franchise within the electoral cycle. It is also hinged on the right of aggrieved political actors to submit grievances on the electoral outcome to the judicial process for consideration,” the police chief said.

The IGP declared that the security agencies would no longer tolerate any utterance capable of throwing the country into turmoil, adding that any political actor who does not heed the warning will be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the imperative of peace in our national life cannot be over-emphasized. Sustenance of peace and security is even more expedient at this stage in our national democratic transition.

“Consequently, while the Nigeria Police, in synergy with other security agencies and the intelligence community, continues to closely monitor the activities of these political elements, it has become expedient to make some clear statements.





“Firstly, the Nigeria Police hereby sternly warns all political actors with subversive agenda and their collaborators, particularly, their foot soldiers who they are exposing to political radicalization and extremism to, henceforth, jettison their ongoing premeditated attempts to create tension within the national space with intention of derailing the 29th May 2023 Presidential inauguration ceremony.

“Secondly, any such persons, regardless of their political affiliations who continuously engage in acts that are inimical to our nation’s democratic and security interests should not be in doubt on the firm determination of the Nigeria Police under my watch to closely collaborate with the law enforcement family and the intelligence community to defend our democracy, keep the internal security order stable and optimally deploy our common unique assets towards guaranteeing the successful conduct of the Presidential inauguration ceremony.”

