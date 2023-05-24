Ahead of the inauguration of Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah and the Deputy Governor-elect, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, on May 29, 2023, the Inauguration Committee released details of programmes scheduled for the event.

In a statement by the Secretary of the Inauguration Committee, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the activities will start with Jumaat Prayer at the Central Mosque, Owerri Road, Enugu, on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1:30 pm.

According to the statement, there will be a Transition Thanksgiving Mass on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, at 10 am.

During the Mass, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo will offer thanksgiving to God for the successful completion of their eight years tenure, while Dr. Mbah and Barr. Ossai will also thank God for their emergence to serve the people of the state.

The Committee stated that the Inauguration Parade/Swearing-in Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 29, at Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, at 9 am.

The epoch-making event will be followed immediately with a post-inauguration luncheon at 2 pm at the Banquet Hall, Governor’s Lodge, Government House, Enugu, while the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night will take place the same day at 6 pm, at the Banquet Hall, Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu.