The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has asked the Security Agencies and Anti-Graft agencies to ensure that no public office holder in the present administration is allowed to sneak out of the country before May 29th handover.

This is just as the CNG charged the Department of State Security (DSS) to fish out and arrest those plotting against the May 29th handover and their sponsors.

The Spokesperson of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman while addressing journalists on Thursday, demanded when President Muhammadu Buhari bows out of office, all key office holders must be asked to clear themselves of all pending corruption and other allegations against them.

He also demanded that security agencies including all the anti-graft agencies work in synergy and ensure that all critical office holders in the outgoing administration did not sneak out of the country before May 29th.

On plot against handover, Suleiman said CNG strongly repudiate, in all ramifications, any attempt by any individual or group, to bring about any situation that could lead to scuttling or in anyway postponing the scheduled handover of leadership to the new duly elected federal administration of Bola Tinubu and state governors on May 29. “To demand from the DSS urgent proactive action to checkmate the maneuvers of the perpetrators of the evil scheme and, most importantly, to trace and expose the extent of the plot, arrest and prosecute not only the executors of the plot, but its sponsors and all individuals or groups in anyway linked to it. “To invite the DSS to note that Nigerians would not be disposed to accepting situations deliberately caused by vested personal interests, under whatever guise, that potentially threaten destruction and collective mayhem, or bring about greater conflicts that could lead to mass killings and suffering of innocent people. “To demand that anybody or group found remotely involved with the financing, direct execution or concealing information on this sinister and diabolic scheme, be treated appropriately as a treasonable felon and enemy of the state and fellow citizens. “To hold it ridiculous and insane for people with dubious political interests should want to disrupt an otherwise peaceful and orderly democratic process even while candidates and parties directly involved with the process have opted for the path of honour by seeking redress in the court of law”, he said.

CNG also rejected the purported plan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to limit the searchlight to only outgoing state governors, they demanded that the EFCC Chairman carries out a holistic probe by extending the searchlight on the Presidency, Federal Government ministries, parastatals and cabinet members of the outgoing administration.

“We also demand a thorough search into allegations against the EFCC itself as well as the disabling volume of debt amassed for the country by the outgoing administration”, CNG said.