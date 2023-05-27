Security has been beefed up ahead of the inauguration of a new government in Asaba and other parts of Delta State, Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Wale Abass, has assured.

According to him, residents of the state should expect a hitch-free inauguration ceremony slated to hold on 29th May 2023.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Saturday, CP Abass has, therefore, deployed police personnel across the state.

“The CP has ordered massive deployment of Personnel across the state and venue of the inauguration ceremony, especially at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, to provide adequate security before, during and after the event to ensure the protection of all residents in the state and the success of all activities lined up to mark the event.

“He warns that any mischief maker with the intention of fermenting any form of hostility before, during, and after the celebration will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“To this effect, the CP has ordered Continuous ‘OPERATION SHOW OF FORCE’ across the State, so residents should be calm when they notice the increased presence of police patrol teams within their locality.

“The CP urges members of the public to be law-abiding while assuring them that the Command remains committed to its core mandate of providing security, maintenance of law and protection of lives and properties among other duties in the State.

“CP Wale Abass, on behalf of officers and men of the command, wishes Deltans and Nigerians, in general, a successful Inauguration ceremony,” Edafe noted.

Our correspondent reports that the outgoing Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, takes over from Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who’s completing his eight-year tenure.

