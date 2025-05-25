May 27: Oyo govt launches OMITUNTUN free shuttle for school children in uniform

Oyo State government has announced the launching of a free shuttle service for school children in uniform across selected routes in the state, starting from Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The initiative, scheduled on a day for commemoration of Children’s Day, is tagged OMITUNTUN Free Shuttle and expected to offer daily transportation of uniform pupils from Monday to Friday.

This was disclosed in a post via Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Servia X handle on Sunday.

The statement reads, “Everyday becomes Children’s Day in Oyo State as Engr. Seyi Makinde launches FREE SHUTTLE to and from school for children in uniform every school day; kicking off on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025 to commemorate with the year’s children’s day.

Shuttle Route:

Moniya – Mokola

Olodo – Gate

Amuloko – Gate

Idi-Ayunre – Molete

Olomi Eleta – Fatunsi

Muslim – Ayetoro – Mosfala – Odinjo

“Age is no barrier in inclusivity; leaving no stone unturned.

“P.S.: Kindly note that the aforementioned routes are the Kick Off Shuttle Routes.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE