MAX, Yamaha announce strategic partnership to unlock financing for 60,000 drivers

Metro Xpress Africa (MAX) has announced a strategic partnership with Moto Business Service Nigeria (MBSN), a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Corporation, that will provide vehicle subscriptions and unlock financing for thousands of drivers in the Nigerian market and across Africa.

Over the next two to three years, 40,000 to 60,000 drivers will be provided financing. The fleet to be deployed will cut across multiple vehicle types including motorcycles, tricycles, cars and electric vehicles.

The announcement was made at a press briefing held at the MAX office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, recently with top executives of MAX and Yamaha/MBSN present.

“The goal here is to continue to create more jobs for young people in Nigeria in the field of mobility and transportation.

“We have a lot in the pipeline and we are very happy to bring this partnership that will deliver an extraordinary impact on the lives of our transport partners, commercial drivers and the end beneficiaries who are the commuters who all deserve safe, affordable and reliable transportation they can access whenever they need it,” said Adetayo Bamiduro, CEO and co-founder of MAX.

“Nigeria is critical to us and the partnership with MAX is very strategic and important to us. This is an important start for us to grow together with MAX,” said Shiraishi Shoji, Managing Director of MBS International and Fellow at Yamaha Global.

MAX, Africa’s first mobility technology platform, is building the largest vehicle subscription and financial services platform for transport operators and drivers across Africa.

MAX’s proprietary technology enables informal drivers with no banking history to access vehicles (including electric vehicles), insurance, digital wallets, and e-hailing services on a subscription basis.

The subscription product includes credit and OEM services that drivers opt into.

Yamaha Motor is a world-leading enterprise known for its products for land mobility, such as motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, marine products, such as boats and outboard motors.