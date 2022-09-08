MAX provides emergency healthcare aid in Korede village

LEADING African mobility platform and high-tech/electric vehicle financier, Metro Africa Xpress Inc. (MAX) has donated a high-performance three-wheeler to Korede village, a rural community in Oyo State.

The three-wheeler is intended to be used within the community’s healthcare system as an ambulance.

This was done as part of the mobility tech company’s commitment to impacting the lives of Africans and raising living standards. It does this primarily by making high-performance and electric vehicles available to African commercial drivers on a subscription basis and at no initial cost.

Speaking on the initiative, President and Co-founder, of MAX, Chinedu Azodoh said, “Several rural areas in Africa experience particular difficulties with regard to healthcare. MAX is constantly contemplating ideas to enhance the lives of our driver community and also those of the wider populace. This serves as the prime motivator behind the initiative.”

He added that: “One of the things we feel more entities should think about is how to make our communities healthier places to live. We believe that innovations in technology in multiple areas can serve as a catalyst to transform health care in rural Africa. We are aware that a simple piece of machinery like this three-wheeler, dedicated solely to emergency responses in their healthcare system can make a significant difference in Korede village.”

A representative of Korede village, said that “It is a really wonderful thing that a company like MAX was thinking about us, and we hope other programmes like this continue to come to our village.

“We are very happy with what MAX has offered to us. In our village, we are not able to get urgent care for seriously ill patients and pregnant women because, the majority of the time, we have to transport them to the clinic on motorbikes or on foot. We believe it is really kind of a firm like MAX to have thought of us, and we hope that more companies like this continue to visit our community.”

Executive Director, MAX, Guy-Bertrand Njoya, explained that “Patients in need of emergency treatment are disproportionately difficult to care for in rural locations without basic healthcare facilities. Primary care providers are moving to metropolitan regions as a result of these difficulties and the excessive workload. As a result, community members who are already experiencing serious financial difficulties are compelled to band together to support individuals in need of urgent treatment.”

