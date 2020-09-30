Max Air begins flight operations to Abuja, Lagos from Katsina

Max Air Limited, an aeroplane carrier owned by Katsina born renowned businessman, Alhaji Barau Mangal has begun operation from Katsina to Abuja and Lagos today.

The symbolic flag-off of the flight operation was patronized by the Executive Governor of Katsina State and other top government officials from Abuja to Katsina.

While speaking with the press shortly after arriving Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsina, Governor Aminu Bello Masari commended the businessman and assured state government commitment towards sustaining the flight operations.

Recall that the Katsina State government earlier signed MOU with the management of the Max Air and even fixed January for the flights to commence but the pandemic put a halt to the agreement.

Later on, another agreement was signed by the two parties and the 4th of September, 2020 was agreed as the date for the take-off of the flights from Katsina to Abuja, Lagos and if possible other parts of Nigeria.

The Governor similarly assured that the federal ministry of Aviation will be fully and adequately informed on the MOU signed between Katsina State and the company.

