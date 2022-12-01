Mavin Records’ “Overloading (Overdose)”, most trending 2022 YouTube music video

YouTube has announced that Mavin Records’ “Overloading (Overdose)” has emerged as the most trending music video on Youtube for 2022. (NAN)

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications Manager, in West Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Kola-Ogunlade said other most trending music videos were Rema’s “Calm Down”, Kiss Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga”, Asake’s “Sungba”, Burna Boy’s “Last Last” and Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy”.

He highlighted others as Kiss Daniel’s “Lololo”, Fireboy’s “Bandana” and Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You”.

“YouTube unveiled lists ranking the top trending videos, music videos, Shorts, and creators in Nigeria today.

“This year’s lists are reflective of the most important moments to unfold in 2022 on and offline, such as the performance video for Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx and Boy Spyce’s song titled Overloading, Episode 24 Apocalypse of Selena Tested and SELINA, the Nollywood Romantic Comedy from Uduak Isong TV.

“Every year, the YouTube end-of-year top lists give us a glimpse into what people in Nigeria were most curious about.

“YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what has and is happening in the world while participating in, and having an impact on today’s culture,” he said.

Kola-Ogunlade listed the top most trending videos as “Selina Tested”, “Selina”, “Best Friends in The World” Episode 1, “Olukoti”, “100 Days Building a Modern Underground Hunt with a Grass Roof and a Swimming Pool”.

He identified others as “Tegwolo and Mama Tegwolo Compilation” Part 1, Cultists Clashes with OBO”, “Innocent Housemaid”, “Obsession” and “Cultists Number One”.

Kola-Ogunlade stated that the most trending top shorts were “She Use Witchcraft to Take Our Money”, “Everyone Will Relate to This”, “Social Experiment”, “He Got His Daddy Back”, “Mummy GO addressed Tiwa Savage” and Granny Knocked in my Home”

According to him, others are “Kiss Daniel’s Buga”, “Traffic in Lagos Nigeria”, “Children Poor Prank” and “Amapiano Groovist”.

“The top trending videos list is based on a range of factors beyond just views that indicate how “trending” a video really is.

“The YouTube culture and trends team also consider engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video.





“YouTube announced that YouTube Shorts are being watched by over 1.5B logged-in users every month and averaging over 30 billion daily views.

“YouTube paid more than $ 50 billion (USD) to creators, artists, and media companies in the three years before June 2022.

“More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships programme around the world,” he said.

According to him, YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world.

Kola-Ogunlade listed the top most trending creators as “Real OGB Recent”, “Oga Sabinus”, “Neptune3studio”, “Official Broda Shaggi”, “Brain Jotter Comedian”, “House of Ajebo”, “Taaooma’s Cabin”, “Kiekie TV”, “MSA” and “Official Woos”.

He said the most trending breakout creators on YouTube were “Neptune3studio”, “Shank Comics”, “Double Ds Twins, “Kiriku Official TV”, “Stylebyreme”, “Bimbo Ademoye TV”, “Adam W”, “The Geng” “Nurses Lecture Room” and “Wakawaka_Doctor”.

