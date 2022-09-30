Mauritius disclose plans to site consulate in Bayelsa

The Mauritius Ambassador to Russia and President, All Africa Association of Small and Medium Medium Enterprises, Professor ChandanKheswar has unfolded the plan of her Country to locate the consulate office in Bayelsa state in order to strengthen the bond of international business relationship.

Prof Jankee disclosed this at a weeklong Bayelsa Economic, Business and Investment Summit themed Building towards a shared prosperity in Yenagoa.

He commended the efforts of Senator Douye Diri led administration towards the promotion and encouragement of small and medium scale enterpreneuers.

He said the commitment of Bayelsa government to SMEs development had necessitated the quest for approval of his home country for siting of her consulate office in the state.

According to him, the growth of the global economy rests squarely on the shoulders of the Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs, hence it has now become imperative for all the tiers of government to support.

Bayelsa State has become a leading light for other state in the Country in her support for the growth of the SMEs in the Country.

Professor Jankee while making reference to the data released by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, (NBS) which adjudged Bayelsa as state with lowest crime rate nationwide said the development would serve as catalyst for business development

Economy cannot grow in the atmosphere of crisis but with the prevailing existing peace in Bayelsa, local and foreign investors will be encouraged.

He, therefore, called on the Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government to boost their businesses.

In his address, the governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Diri who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Alagoa urged local and foreign investors to take advantage of the economic potentials of the State.

He expressed the readiness of the Prosperity administration to collaborate with local and foreign investors in promoting their businesses.

According to him, Bayelsa is having the longest coast line in Africa with green vegetation suitable for Agriculture.

A soil test carried out shows that the state has the best soil for cultivation of rice and other arable crops. Rice grown in Bayelsa state is adequately enough to feed the whole Africa.

In term of security, Bayelsa has been adjudged as one of the safest states in the Country according to the data released and made available by the Bureau of Statistics.





He, therefore, enjoined local and foreign investors to tap into these opportunities as provided by the Prosperity administration in the state

Also speaking at the occasion the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry, Mr. OkukayodePitan who was represented at the occasion by Mr. ObariOsah said the bank would continue to collabirate with Bayelsa government in the promotion of SMEs.

According to him, the bank is set up to encourage enterpreneuers in terms accessibility to loans and other grants as applicable to boost their businesses.

The Bank of Industry, according to him fully funded and set up Bayelsa Tech Hub to encourage and engage the teeming youths in the state.

In her address, the Chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Hon. AbikeDabiriErewa stressed the needs for Nigerians abroad to invest in the Country.

She added through injection of funds, the nation”s economy would receive a boost.

Also speaking at the occasion, the General Secretary of AASME, Engineer EbiekureEradiri lauded the efforts of Senator Diri at putting Bayelsa at higher business pedestal.

He enjoined the investors to reciprocate the gesture of the government through massive investment in the state economy.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE