An Islamic scholar in Bauchi, Sheikh Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has observed that verbal attacks among religious leaders are leading to hatred and acrimony in the country.

He called on religious clerics to avoid making unguarded statements that could incite violence and threaten peaceful coexistence among Muslims.

The revered Islamic cleric, who is the eldest son of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, made these remarks during a press conference in Bauchi in preparation for the 2023 Eid-el Maulud celebration.

According to Sheikh Ibrahim, most of the animosity between religious clerics stems from verbal attacks on each other’s understanding.

He urged people, especially the Ulamas, to refrain from casting aspersions on one another during preaching.

Sheikh Ibrahim emphasised the importance of mutual understanding and following the age-old culture of harmonious coexistence to ensure stability in the country, particularly during challenging times.

He encouraged Nigerians to refrain from cursing their leaders due to the current hardships in the country. He stated that both hardships and blessings come from Almighty Allah.

He urged Nigerians to return to Allah and expressed optimism that things would improve, emphasising the need for patience, prayers, and legitimate ways to effect positive change.

The Islamic cleric also stressed the importance of refraining from abusing or cursing leaders and great Islamic scholars, as it goes against the teachings of Islam.

He highlighted the need to avoid corrupt practices and other atrocities, promote change for the better and commit to peace and societal development.

Sheikh Ibrahim emphasised unity and urged Muslims to practise their religious rights in accordance with Islamic teachings, discouraging actions that could divide the Ummah.





