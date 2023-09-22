As Muslims in Bauchi State join their brothers and sisters to celebrate the 2023 Maulid Nabyil, the State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON Kaufan Bauchi, has donated food items, including bags of rice, cattle, and other food items, for the celebration.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza, when he led the distribution of the food items to various Muslim groups on Friday.

Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza urged the distribution committee to fear God and ensure the items reach the deserving people, following the governor’s instructions.

They were instructed to donate the items during religious festivals, and he mentioned notable improvements compared to previous events.

The Commissioner commended the Governor for this kind gesture towards the needy whenever there is a call for it, stating, “Indeed, the good people of Bauchi are very lucky to have him as our Governor.”

He then assured the governor and the general public of justice and equity in distributing the items.

The distribution of the food items has already commenced for the Islamic clergy, Islamic schools, and significant institutions that hold Mawlid celebrations across Bauchi State.

The commencement of the distribution of the items was attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Malam Bala Manu Gadau, and the Chairman of the Bauchi State Mawlid Food Distribution Committee, Malam Ibrahim Ahmed Baba Karami.

Others present included Alarammah Gwani Ya’u Yusuf Daudwo, the Head of the School Management Centre of Tsangaya in Bauchi State; Yusuf A. Dauda, Officer in Charge of the Department of Islamic Affairs of the Ministry of Religious Affairs; and other members of the committee.

The gifts by the Governor include 180 25-kg bags of rice, 600 large bags of rice, 25 cows, and monetary contributions.

These are to be distributed to all the Islamic schools and other significant institutions celebrating Maulid across Bauchi State.





