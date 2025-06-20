MAU matriculates 5,297 students for 2024/2025 academic session

Modibbo Adamawa University (MAU), Yola has matriculated over 5,000 students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, while welcoming the new students on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, and staff, urged them to be dedicated to their studies.

He said, “today marks a significant milestone in the life of every matriculant, it is a transition into a new phase filled with opportunity, discovery and growth, a day you join a diverse academic family deeply committed to the pursuit of excellence.

“Matriculation is not just a ceremonial rite; it is a symbol of commitment, as you pledge to uphold the academic and ethical standards of this institution and strive for excellence in all your endeavours and ours to guiding, nurturing and supporting you to achieve this.

“Our motto in Modibbo Adama University, Yola is Knowledge and Humanism – while we believe in the pursuit of academic excellence, we also believe that education goes beyond the acquisition of knowledge, it is about building character, learning responsibility and developing a sense of service to society.”

A total of 5,297 undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session into faculties including the newly accredited Law faculty.

Umar added that “since the conversion of the University to a conventional one and the introduction of new programmes there has been an obvious rise in the volume of admissions into the various programmes including Law, Nursing, Political Science, Sociology.

“We are dedicated to providing a conducive environment for learning and research, I urge you to make use of the facilities at your disposal, attend lectures at all times, involve yourselves in extracurricular activities make friends that will last a lifetime.”

The VC emphasised that cultism, examination malpractice, Indecent dressing, and any form of violence or fraud are strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated.

“The university has zero tolerance for misconduct and any student found guilty of violating our rules will face disciplinary action, including possible expulsion.

“I therefore advise you to stay away from distractions and deviations that may derail you form achieving your dreams but abide by the rules and regulations that have been set to guide your stay here,” he said.

He thanked parents and guardians, for “entrusting their wards to educate, to us. I assure you that we will do our best to mold them into responsible, knowledgeable and ethical members of society.”

