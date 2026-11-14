Mathematics is a powerful tool for changing the world —Francis Olusegun, UNILORIN’s maths graduate with perfect CGPA of 5.0

Francis Joseph Olusegun graduated from the Department of Mathematics at the University of Ilorin for the 2025-2026 session. He finished as the overall best graduating student of the university with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0/5.0. In this interview by IFEOLUWA ADEYEYE, he speaks about his academic journey as well as addresses the misconceptions surrounding mathematics.

What influenced you to study mathematics? And why did you choose to study it at the University of Ilorin?

Mathematics is a subject I have loved since childhood. I have always enjoyed calculations and solving mathematical problems. Though I could have pursued other applied science courses, I felt a natural connection with mathematics. It was therefore my first-choice course.

I chose to study the course at the University of Ilorin because two of my older siblings had studied there. I was also drawn to the university’s strong academic reputation and proximity to home. These factors made it a natural choice for me to pursue a course I genuinely loved.

Graduating as the overall best student at the University of Ilorin is a remarkable achievement. How would you describe your academic journey, and what did you do differently to attain this feat?

My academic journey has never been a smooth one. I faced several challenges, including academic, personal, and financial difficulties. However, I refused to let them define my potential. What I believe I did differently was to combine a strong personal structure with sound academic principles. Even before sitting down to study, I understood who I was, where I was coming from, where I wanted to go, and the steps I needed to take to get there. I was conscious of my strengths, weaknesses, and challenges, which helped me develop an intentional approach to learning and personal growth.

My motivation was largely internal. I had a strong desire to succeed, even without anyone constantly reminding me of the need to excel. Beyond being disciplined, committed, and consistent, I maintained a strong hunger for improvement and continually pushed myself to do better. I also do not believe there is one fixed way of doing things. I remain flexible in my approach and understand that what works at one point may not work forever. Whenever I notice that a routine or strategy is no longer effective, I review it, refine it, and find a better way to move forward. For me, consistency does not mean sticking rigidly to one method; it means remaining committed to my goals while being willing to adjust my approach. I believe this combination of self-awareness, purposeful planning, adaptability, resilience, and consistency contributed significantly to my graduating as the overall best student at the University of Ilorin.

What was your final-year project about?

My final-year project was titled ‘Numerical solution to fractional differential equation using the least square method with shifted Hermite polynomial’. The research focused on developing a numerical method for solving fractional differential equations by combining the least squares method with shifted Hermite polynomials.

My key finding was that this combination provided accurate approximate solutions, with very small errors between the exact and approximate solutions, while keeping computational costs relatively low. This demonstrates the potential of the method as an efficient approach to solving fractional differential equations, which can be difficult to handle analytically. The significance of this work lies in its potential application to problems in applied science and engineering, as well as biological systems where fractional calculus can represent memory and hereditary effects.

Ultimately, the project strengthened my understanding of how numerical analysis can provide efficient computational tools for addressing complex real-world problems.

Mathematics is often regarded as a difficult course, and some people question its relevance beyond the classroom. What misconceptions about Mathematics would you like to correct, and what career opportunities does the discipline offer graduates today?

I think one major misconception about mathematics is that it is too difficult, too abstract, and has little relevance beyond the classroom. Mathematics is indeed an abstract science concerned with numbers, quantities, structures, and patterns, but it is also fundamental to understanding and solving real-world problems. Many scientific discoveries begin with observation, but mathematics helps us describe phenomena, analyse evidence, build models, and make predictions systematically.

Another misconception is that studying mathematics limits you to becoming a teacher or lecturer. In reality, the opportunities are vast, especially when you combine mathematical knowledge with other disciplines. Mathematics can be applied in computer science, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, engineering, finance, economics, biology, and biomedicine, among others. Graduates can pursue careers as data analysts, AI and machine-learning engineers, quantitative analysts, statisticians, researchers, and mathematical modellers.

My advice is to look beyond the classroom, identify the problems you are passionate about solving, and explore how mathematics can be combined with other fields to address them. Mathematics is not just a subject to study; it is a powerful tool for understanding the world and shaping its future.

What impact would you like to make with your degree and knowledge of mathematics?

I see myself pursuing a research career, combining mathematics and emerging technologies, particularly AI, to address public-health challenges and contribute to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. I want to develop mathematical and AI-driven models that can predict disease outbreaks, evaluate suitable interventions, and assess their cost-effectiveness to support proactive, evidence-based public-health decisions. I am also interested in biosecurity and how mathematical modelling can strengthen disease preparedness and prevention.

Ultimately, I hope my work will help save lives, improve the allocation of limited healthcare resources, and contribute to better health outcomes, particularly in Nigeria and other resource-constrained settings.

Beyond your academic work, did you engage in any creative or leadership endeavours as an undergraduate?

I served as the deputy director of the Mathematical Science Student Research Association, the research arm of the National Association of Mathematical Sciences Students of Nigeria. I also mentored students across the department, both through personal initiatives and formal assignments by the student body. In addition, I organised free mathematics tutorials, both for individual students and larger groups, to help them understand difficult concepts and improve their academic performance.

These experiences strengthened my leadership, communication, and mentoring skills while allowing me to contribute to the academic growth of other students.

In what ways do you think mathematics can help address societal challenges?

Like I said earlier, mathematics has to be paired with a sector for its potential to be fully maximised. It can help address societal challenges in healthcare, agriculture, engineering, finance, and many other fields. For instance, mathematical modelling and AI can help predict disease outbreaks, evaluate interventions, and guide the effective allocation of healthcare resources.

To maximise these benefits, the government and other institutions need to invest in mathematical research, data infrastructure, and collaboration between mathematicians, policymakers, and professionals across different sectors. There is also a need to establish well-funded mathematical research institutes where researchers can work on real-world problems, and students can gain practical experience through internships. These institutes would create an environment where mathematicians collaborate with experts in different fields to develop practical solutions to societal challenges. This would help build a continuous pipeline of mathematicians equipped to solve problems across various sectors and ensure that mathematical research contributes meaningfully to national development.

If you were offered a fully funded scholarship to study at any university in the world, which university and programme would you choose, and why?

I would choose Harvard University to pursue doctoral research in mathematical epidemiology and infectious disease modelling. I am particularly interested in combining mathematical modelling and artificial intelligence to predict disease outbreaks, evaluate public health interventions, and develop cost-effective strategies for disease prevention, especially in Nigeria. Harvard’s strong research in infectious disease dynamics would provide an excellent environment to advance these goals.

What were your greatest challenges as a student, and how did you overcome them?

One of my greatest challenges was financial difficulty, as I come from a family with limited financial resources. I also discovered that I was not naturally a night person, so I had to adapt my study schedule to focus more on reading during the day. Whenever I faced financial difficulties, I learned to seek help when necessary rather than suffer in silence. These experiences taught me to be resourceful, adaptable, and intentional about achieving my goals despite the challenges.