Maternal mortality: FMH, SWAP activate 56 MAMII centres nationwide

The National Sector Wide Approach (SWAP) coordinating office under the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH) has disclosed that out of 172 Local Government areas with more cases of maternal mortality, they activated 56 Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiative (MAMII) centers in the country.

The SWAP national coordinator Dr Mustafa Umar Sadiq disclosed the development on Monday in Gusau during the five-day state activation workshop in the state.

The SWAP national coordinator represented by Omoruyi Iyahen explained that the cases of Maternal Mortality have quite reduced, but there is a need for more jobs to improve.

According to him, National SWAP has identified 172 local government areas with more cases of maternal Mortality but God be the glory 56 MAMII centers were activated.

“MAMII aims to address five cares that include delay seeking care, delay in accessing care, delay in taking responsibility, and delay in coordination,” he revealed.

He further revealed that MAMII has deployed a direct client center, and service delivery approach and built an ongoing intervention.

“We are in Zamfara state to find out causes of maternal Mortality in communities in the state with a view to finding reduction, innovation and Initiative co-creation”.

Also speaking, the SWAP desk officer, Zamfara State Ministry of Health Dr Sani Abdullahi Wanzamai explained that the MAMII state activation workshop was to have a strategic framework, intervention suits, and ongoing state initiative towards crashing maternal mortality.

Dr Wanzamai further demonstrated and explained through a film show how maternal Mortality increased in the community and called on participants to be active, listen, and contribute to addressing the issues of maternal mortality.

