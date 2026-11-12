Matawalle’s Tinubu Again Movement targets 20m votes in 2027

The Tinubu Again Movement (TAM), a political mobilisation platform championed by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says it has mobilised more than 1.23 million supporters nationwide as part of efforts to secure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The movement said it was targeting 20 million supporters across the country, with the North-West recording its highest mobilisation figures, accounting for more than 300,000 members.

Its Director of Media and Communications, Yusuf Dingyadi, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday, saying the movement had intensified grassroots campaigns to promote Tinubu’s achievements and policies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dingyadi, who is also the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said the campaign had commenced across the country, particularly in rural communities, where members were engaging residents on the administration’s achievements.

He said the movement was determined to build support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition based on what he described as verifiable achievements rather than propaganda, misinformation or political attacks.

“President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has something to show, something that can be marketed without any fear of contradiction.

“In terms of infrastructural development, there are several projects, and we are going around to enlighten and inform people about what the President has done and what he is doing,” Dingyadi said.

He identified Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna as states where the movement had recorded significant membership.

According to him, more than 5,600 volunteers have also been mobilised across the North-West from different APC support groups, associations and organisations to strengthen the campaign.

“Our target is to get 20 million voters and supporters across the country for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

“We are doing our best, and we are confident that we will achieve this target without mischief or propaganda,” he said.

On security, Dingyadi expressed confidence that the Tinubu administration would intensify efforts to tackle insecurity, particularly in the North-West.

He said the President would continue to support Operation Fansan Yamma through improved manpower and other necessary resources for troops operating on the frontlines.

The movement said it would sustain its grassroots mobilisation and public enlightenment campaigns as part of efforts to expand support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.