Matawalle’s $2m bribe hoax: We’ll not bandy words with suspect — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Friday night said it would not be drawn into a mud fight with Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, following investigation on alleged corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of the State.

Reacting to the governor’s interview with BBC Hausa Service in which he made bribery allegations against EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, stated that Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging was symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws.

According to him, if the outgoing Zamfara governor would be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws. But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations,” Uwujaren stated.

He then put the public on notice of plans by some alleged politically exposed persons to flee Nigeria ahead of May 29.

Uwujaren, however, assured that the anti-corruption commission was working in collaboration with its international partners to frustrate such plans.

“Again, the Commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29.

“The Commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice,” he assured.





EFCC had on Thursday informed that it was investigating Governor Matawalle for an alleged fraud to the tune of N70 billion, which the commission said was perpetuated through phantom contracts.

The governor had on Wednesday while making allegations of corrupt practices against EFCC and its chairman had dared the commission to go after President Muhammadu Buhari’s minister.

