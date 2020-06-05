Governor Bello Matawallen has appointed and swore in 14 Local Government Sole Administrators in the state, following the recommendation from the state House of Assembly on Thursday to the governor to dissolve the local government councils.

In a statement issued to newsmen and signed by the Special Adviser Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, Zailani Bappa noted that in its second extra-ordinary sitting on Thursday, the House of Assembly dissolved the Local Government Councils in the state due to alleged financial recklessness and improper record-keeping by the Local Government Councils.

Governor Matawalle said the decision of his administration to immediately abide by the recommendation of the Legislature was born out of the fact that the People’s interest is paramount to his administration.

He called on the new Local Government Chairmen to immediately assess the security situation in their respective areas and submit their report in two weeks time.

He said that all the newly appointed Chairmen are now placed under a probation period of three months.

The governor also swore in the recently appointed Commissioner for Science and Technology and three newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

The local Government Sole Adminiistrators included Alhaji Ahmed Balarabe Anka , Alhaji Abu Makau, Bakura, Alhaji Muhammad Umar, Birnin Magaji and Alhaji Nasiru Zarumi Masama, Bukkuyum.

Others were, Alhaji Abdulazeez Ahmed Bungudu, Ibrahim D Ibrahim, Gummi, Alhaji Sanusi Sarki Gusau, while Alhaji Salisu Isah Dangulbi, Maru Local Government Area.

While, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru, Maradun , Alhaji Lawali Isah Abdullahi, Kauran Namoda, Alhaji Sani Galadima Shinkafi and Alhaji Abubakar Musa, Talata-Mafara.

Meanwhile, the governor sworn in, commissioner for science and technology, Alhaji Lawal Abubakar (Zannan Shinkafi) and three permanent secretaries were Alh. Abubakar Jafar Maradun Office of the Executive Governor, Alh. Garba Ahmad Gusau, ministry of finance and Alh. Bala Umar ministry of lands.

