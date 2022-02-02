Matawalle remains APC leader in Zamfara, says Hon Jaji

Former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Honourable Aminu Dani Jaji has said there is no leadership tussle in Zamfara State chapter of the APC.

The former House Committee on Security made the claim on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Zamfara State chapter is polarised into three different factions; the Senator Kabiru Marafa faction, a group loyal to former governor, Abdul Aziz Yari while the sitting governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle faction runs the state secretariat.

Further checks revealed that parallel congresses were conducted but the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had since accorded recognition to the Governor Matawalle faction as the authentic executive in the North West state.

Honourable Jaji, however, dismissed it as a mere storm in teacup anxiety over the authentic leadership of the party in Zamfara State as he alleged that both Senator Marafa and Abdul Aziz Yari had ceased to be members of Zamfara state chapter of APC.

While he commended the APC National Reconciliation Committee for its troubleshooting efforts, the former Governorship aspirant maintained that restoring peace in the state chapter is an ongoing process. He further maintained that Governor Matawalle remains the only leader of the party in the North West state.

He said: “I don’t know if Yari is a registered member of the party. But for me, he is not an APC member.

The reconciliation committee requested the party to give them more time to reconcile other members. Why, because you will not have all the members together before you can reconcile the stakeholders. It is not possible in politics. There must be sentiment and interest and you have to allow it to play out. That is what is going on in Zamfara. It is not like we are divided. No! APC is one. Other groups have their agenda. But the agenda will come to manifest. There is nothing to talk about. If not because you mention Yari and Marafa, to me, they are just history.”

On the contentious issue of zoning of the party and elective offices, Honourable Jaji argued that competence should not be sacrificed on the altar of power rotation.

