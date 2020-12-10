Matawalle presents N145.4bn 2021 budget proposal to Zamfara Assembly

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has presented a budget of N145.4bn to the state House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget before the state House of Assembly on Thursday, Matawalle said the sum of N64,3 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and the sum of N81,04 billion was dedicated to capital expenditure.

He said economic empowerment has the highest budgetary allocation of N32,01 billion, representing 49.5% of the capital estimate.

According to him, the economic empowerment would be effected through agriculture; public finance and fiscal management; private sector growth and development; road and transport general; water resources; and housing and urban development.

On the social sector, the governor said his administration will accord top priority to education, health, information, youth, women and children, environment, local government and community development.

“These are fundamental aspects that have direct impacts on the lives of our people and therefore deserve to receive serious attention.

“On this note, the sum of N19,102 billion is earmarked for the sector. This represents 23.6% of the total capital estimate.”

Governor Matawalle also promised to pay greater attention to the administration sector which he said has been neglected over the years.

For this reason, N28,27 billion, representing 34.9% of the capital estimate was allocated to administration sector.

“It is annoying to note that 25 years of the creation of Zamfara State, the government is still battling with the problems of office and residential accommodation.

“So many MDAs are accommodated in rented houses. When we came on board, our available lodges and offices are not befitting and conducive accommodation for work.

“Alhamdulillah, we have started making progress in that area. Our lodges and liaison offices in Abuja and Kaduna are fully reconstructed and upgraded.

“Our Government House is also renovated and upgraded, and new 18 executive chalets have been constructed in the Government House. Our newly renovated State House of Assembly is now a place of pride to all the citizens of Zamfara State.

“Our attention is now on the J. B. Yakubu Secretariat, the major Secretariat of the State. The renovation is now ongoing. Specifically, the Multi-purpose Hall of the secretariats now wearing a new look which will make it an ultra-modern one for the state, the nation and even for international conferences,” said Matawalle.

