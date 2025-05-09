Matawalle donates cash, food items to family of late Zamfara Imam

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has condoled with the family of the late Chief Imam of Maru Central Juma’at Mosque, Alkali Sulaiman, and donated N5 million, 10 bags of rice and other foodstuffs.

The late cleric was abducted by bandits who later killed him alongside two of his children.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Zamfara state All Progressives Congress (APC) publicity secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, lamented that the late Imam Salisu was abducted two months ago.

The Minister, represented by the Secretary of Zamfara State chapter of the APC, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, prayed Allah to receive the shahada of the deceased and their immediate family as well as the people of Maru, the fortitude to bear the loss.

“As the APC leader of the state and Minister of Defence, Matawalle assured that his ministry will continue to deploy more personnel to the state to completely eliminate the criminals,” he said.

He said the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to end banditry in the northwest region.

The minister further explained that the President has provided all the necessary equipment to the military, and soon, they will ensure the return of peace in the region.

He said security requires every well-meaning citizen’s support, irrespective of political or religious inclination.

Matawalle emphasised the need for synergy with state governments in the north west region with the federal government to bring a total shutdown against the bandits and their terrible, inhuman activities.

He also donated five (5) million naira cash, ten (10) bags of rice, ten (10)cartons of spaghetti and ten (10) cartons of macaroni to the bereaved family.

Receiving the delegation, Emir of Maru Alh Abubakar Gado Maigari thanked the minister for always showing concern for the people of the state and prayed Allah to continue to reward, guide, protect, and support him in all his dealings.

The Minister’s delegation included APC Financial Secretary, Alh Hamisu Habibu Kasuwar Daji, Alh Isah Maigemu, State APC Woman leader, Hajiya Afiyatu Suleiman, Alh Hussaini Suleiman Shagrewa, former Gusau Local government Sole administrator, Hon. Sanusi Mohammed Sarki, Former Education Commissioner, Hon. Bashir Madaro Walin kurya and Former Chairman Shinkafi Local government, Hon Abdulrahaman Bala Shinkafi, among others.

