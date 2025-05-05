Matawalle commends Tinubu’s reforms, says president’s second term victory is assured 

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his transformative reforms, asserting that the initiatives would pave the way for a brighter future for the country and secure his re-election in 2027.

Matawalle highlighted several key achievements of administration of President Tinubu, particularly in the areas of security and defence.

A statement signed by Director, Information and Public Relations, in the ministry, Patience Ituke, quoted the minister tas noting that other major strides of the administration to include the successful neutralisation of more than 8,000 terrorists and bandits, arrest of 11,600 criminals, and the recovery of more than 10,000 weapons in 2024.

According to the minister, the establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) has significantly enhanced strategic coordination in the fight against kidnapping.

Matawalle also commended the government’s economic initiatives, particularly the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, which aims to harness the agricultural potential of the North, promote economic growth, and empower millions of citizens.

He underscored the recent decline in grain prices across the country as evidence of the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies.

Matawaille also emphasized the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, stating that key projects, including road construction and improvements to transportation networks in the North, are vital for fostering economic growth.

On the issue of local government autonomy, Matawalle expressed support for the law, which empowers local administrations to operate effectively, ensuring accountability and better governance at the grassroots level.

According to the minister, the commendation of President Tinubu’s performance extends beyond these areas, as they reflect that the president’s reforms will have a lasting positive impact on the nation.

While expressing confidence in Tinubu’s achievements, the minister said it is important to note that his projection of a second term victory in 2027 is based on the current trajectory of the administration’s performance.

He also underscored his optimism on the positive influence of Tinubu’s leadership and vision on the populace.