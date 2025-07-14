MasterChef report confirms 45 allegations against Gregg Wallace

An independent inquiry into the BBC show MasterChef has upheld 45 allegations against presenter Gregg Wallace.

These include one case of unwelcome physical contact and three incidents involving him being in a state of undress.

The investigation, commissioned by production company Banijay and carried out by a law firm, followed a BBC News report that first exposed claims of inappropriate sexual comments by Wallace.

In total, 83 allegations were made. Most of the substantiated claims related to inappropriate sexual language and humour, as well as culturally insensitive and racist remarks.

Before the report’s release, Wallace said it had cleared him of “the most serious and sensational allegations.”

Last week, it was revealed he had been dismissed as presenter of MasterChef after dozens more individuals contacted BBC News with further claims.

Fifty people shared their experiences with Wallace across various settings — including other TV shows, nightclubs, and award ceremonies.

About 20 of these incidents occurred on Banijay productions. Several of those who spoke to BBC News also contributed to the official inquiry.

No decision has yet been made about airing a previously filmed series of MasterChef from last year.

The report also looked at ten separate allegations involving others.

Two were substantiated — both related to inappropriate language, one of swearing and the other involving racist language.

The inquiry found that between 2005 and 2024, six complaints were made to Banijay and another six to the BBC.

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, admitted failings in earlier handling of complaints.

“It is clear that escalation procedures were not as robust as they should have been,” he said.

“We are extremely sorry to anyone who has been impacted by this behaviour and felt unable to speak up at the time or that their complaint was not adequately addressed.”

The BBC also issued an apology.

“Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour – both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC,” it said.

“We accept more could and should have been done sooner.”

The broadcaster added it was sorry to “everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour” and confirmed it has no plans to work with him in the future.