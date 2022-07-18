Master Bakers threaten withdrawal of services nationwide for two weeks

Master Bakers and Caterers Association of Nigeria has threatened two weeks of withdrawal of services if the government fails to intervene in the operational challenges of its members.

Tribune Online reports that the national body of the association resolved to begin the industrial action on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Kogi State chapter of the association, Chief Gabriel Bamidele Adeniyi who gave the hint while briefing journalists in Lokoja on Monday, said that members of the state branch are ready to join the strike if the national body gives go ahead.

The chairman explained that the proposed strike followed a series of challenges confronting the bakery and catering industry in Nigeria which remained unattended to by the government.

He noted that all efforts made by the association towards remedying them were rebuffed by the government and its agencies.

Chief Adeniyi enumerated reasons for the proposed industrial action to include shortage of raw materials, increasing cost of materials, over taxation and levies.

“Since the ban on importation of flour into the country, no serious effort has been made for home-grown wheat as promised by the government and its relevant agency, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

“The Master Bakers have requested for palliative in form of soft loans or subsidy to bakers to enable them to produce quality and affordable quantity bread for mass consumption, which was promised but not fulfilled

“These challenges facing the association are threatening the production of affordable and quality bread in the country.

“The commodity will therefore be off the street, markets, shops and dining tables to drive home the points raised for necessary action by the government.

“Constant increase in the prices of baking materials especially flour, sugar and other ingredients have led to soaring costs, poor quality and great loss of customers and consumers consequently closing down the industry.

“If that is allowed thousands of bakers, millions of their employees will be jobless and marketers will also be affected, while millions of thousands of naira extracted from the industry will be lost to smugglers and foreign bakers of bread,” the chairman further explained.

