MASSOB leader drums up support for Yahaya Bello

THE leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Saturday, led thousands of South-East youths in a solidarity march in support of the presidential bid of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

The youths, who started the procession from the MASSOB leader’s house in Owerri, marched through the streets, carrying different placards, with inscriptions such as “Power to the Youths, Support Yahaya Bello”, “Youths Can Also Lead”, and “Yahaya Bello for the Youths”, among others.

They made it clear that the only solution to Nigeria’s political quagmire was for power to go to the youths, saying Governor Bello is the right man to become Nigeria’s next president.

Speaking during the rally, Uwazuruike, who advised Nigerians and party leaders to shun zoning as it had no place in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said his MASSOB/ BIM would support Governor Bello to become the next president of Nigeria because he had the leadership qualities to lead Nigeria effectively.

He noted that power should go to the best in the race and that the Kogi State governor was the best for the job, saying: “All Nigerians should rally round the youthful Governor, Yahaya Bello. Today, April 30, 2022 is all about Nigerian youths. We are supporting Yahaya Bello for this and no one else. That he has the capacity to solve the problem of insecurity and a host of others facing the nation is not in doubt.

“This is a crucial time in the history of the country. We must give youths a chance, especially one that has demonstrated uncommon capacity, in the person of Yahaya Bello,” he said.





Uwazuruike, who is also the Founder of Biafran Independent Movement, said that he does not believe in a president of Igbo extraction, insisting that the contest should be thrown open.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that had come to welcome him at the APC Secretariat last Wednesday, Bello had said, “Right now, what we have ahead of us is a task of canvassing and consulting all party faithfuls, leaders, delegates and stalwarts, members and all Nigerians, at home and even in the diaspora to support us so that we become the flagbearer of this great party come 30 and 31 of May 2022. And by the special grace of God, I am confident I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious.

