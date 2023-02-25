Youths around the Mainland Local Government Area in Lagos State on Saturday turned out en mass to vote at various polling units for the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that when compared with previous elections, youth turnout in this year’s election was impressive.

A first-time voter at St. Agnes Primary School, Alagomeji, Polling Unit: 40, Ward 009, 25-year-old Ms. Oyinoluwa Akpata, told NAN that the accreditation and voting process was seamless and commendable.

Akpata said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned effectively and that she was able to accredit and vote in less than 10 minutes.

Another first-time voter, Mr Dozie Odinaka, 30, said voting commenced at the polling unit at about 8.00 am.

Odinaka said that he was able to be accredited and vote in less than five minutes.

He said the smooth conduct of the election gave more eligible voters the confidence to come out and vote to change the narrative of the country.

Odinaka added that Nigerians were optimistic that the winners of the elections would give them good governance and improved economic conditions.

Mr Joel Koleoso, 29, at polling unit 40, ward 009, Alagomeji, Mainland, said that the experience with the BVAS was fast and commendable.

Koleoso expressed hope that the outcome of the election would be fair and successful, following the hitch-free process encountered so far.

He, however, complained that the transfer of some voters from their polling units to another on the verge of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had affected many prospective voters at the ward.





According to him, many prospective voters have been roaming around trying to find their new polling units and maybe disenfranchised if they are unable to do so before the end of the election.

Mr Elashe Tero, party agent, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), at ward 009, polling unit 38, Alagomeji, Mainland, described the election process as smooth and peaceful.

Mrs Funmilayo Saliu, party agent, All Progressives Congress (APC), at the same polling unit, expressed satisfaction with the seamless process of the election.

Mr Alex Shokanmi, an electoral official, at polling unit 40, ward 009, Alagomeji, Mainland, said the process which started at 8.30 am and had been a peaceful one.

