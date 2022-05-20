Protests hit Abuja over suspension of inauguration area council chairmen

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) took the streets of the nation’s capital on Friday, protesting the suspension of the inauguration and swearing-in of FCT Area Council Chairmen and Councilors earlier scheduled to take place on the same Friday.

The protesters who later stormed the FCTA Secretariat at Area 11 tried to force their way through to the Minister’s office as the security personnel stationed there battled to prevent them from invading the premises.

The protesters chanted “FCT Minister, you must swear them in”, they were equally armed with their placards which carried various inscriptions which read “FCT Minister, we know you obey the law swear in as enshrined in the constitution” As well as

“You were sworn in with the old electoral act, the new Chairmen should be sworn in with the new electoral act”, etc.





They also ensured that activities at the FCTA Secretariat were grounded as staff were neither allowed to gain entrance nor exit the premises.

At the moment, both the FCT minister and the Minister of state are out of the country as the protesters insisted they be addressed by one of them as well as ensure that their demands are met today.

The FCT Minister had on Thursday suspended the planned inauguration of the Six Area Council Chairmen billed for Friday, 20th of May 2022.

The suspension followed a judgment by the FCT High Court which extended the tenure of office of the Chairmen of the Area Councils in FCT from three to four years in line with the provisions of the recently signed Electoral Act of 2022.