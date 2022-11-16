Massive lay-off looms at Tin-Can ports as MSC acquires Bollore

Many port workers working with the Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) are currently apprehensive following the take-over of the Bollore Transport and Logistics Nigeria Ltd by the MSC Group.

This takeover is likely to lead to massive lay-off of some of the port workers.

Tribune Online gathered that Bollore Transport and Logistics Nigeria Ltd owns the largest percentage shares in TICT, and the take-over of the logistics firm signals a change in the ownership structure of TICT.

Speaking exclusively with Tribune Online in Lagos, some of the port workers explained that news has filtered in that some of them will be paid off while others will be retained following the acquisition of Bollore by MSC Group.

According to a cross-section of the workers who wouldn’t want their names in print, “Some of the management staff have told us that some of us would be paid off while others will be retained.

“You know Bollore Transport and Logistics Nigeria Ltd owns the largest shareholding stake in TICT. So, when MSC Group took over Bollore Transport and Logistics Nigeria Ltd, they also took over TICT.

“We have been told that there is going to be a change in management at the TICT because of the new ownership. MSC will bring in their own people, and some of us will have to go. “According to what we are hearing, those of us that will be laid off are going to be paid a lump sum of money while others will be retained.

“However, when this will become official is what we don’t know. We keep hearing different dates. Some said by next year January. We are also hearing by end of first quarter, 2023.”

Recall that the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) is currently threatening a showdown with the TICT following uncertainties over the fate of its members working in Bollore Transport and Logistics Nigeria Ltd., after a 100 per cent acquisition of the company by MSC Group.

The world’s largest shipping line, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) recently reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the African logistic business of Paris-based Bolloré Group for €5.7 billion (US $6.4 billion) in April 2022.

The agreement follows exclusive negotiations between the two parties initiated in December 2021.

