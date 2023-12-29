The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised President Bola Tinubu for what it says is his inexplicable failure to visit the scene of the Christmas Eve “genocidal massacre” of Nigerians by terrorists in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities of Plateau State.

In a statement issued on Friday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the main opposition party maintained that the president’s failure to show personal empathy and leadership by visiting the troubled people of Plateau State tends to validate disturbing insinuations in the public space of complicity in high places with regard to the attacks.”

The PDP noted that Nigerians are raising puzzling questions as to what was responsible for the failure of intelligence before and during the coordinated massacre, which went on for over 48 hours.

The party also expressed concern over the fact that Nigerians are also raising issues on these apprehensions by referring to the statement attributed to the former military head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, on the possibility of complicity by officials of a government in an unrestrained insurgency or crisis such as witnessed in the Plateau State massacre.

The statement added: “President Tinubu must therefore allay fears and concerns about the above by immediately visiting the affected communities and personally addressing the nation on concrete steps to track down the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“It smacks of grave insensitivity and dereliction of duty for Mr President, as the Commander-in-Chief, to remain silent in the face of a targeted massacre of his citizens without defence and assistance.

“The President even failed to play his expected role as “Consoler-in-Chief” by not immediately visiting the troubled areas to demonstrate leadership, empathy, and connection with the citizens.

“Instead of sending his aides to issue lame statements and detailing surrogates to visit after much prodding, President Tinubu should have personally visited the scene of the genocide as a matter of duty to give succour to the families of the dead and the wounded, as well as reassure that his government is with the people of the affected communities in particular and Plateau State in general.

“Of course, the whole world witnessed the video of President Joe Biden kneeling before the daughter of George Floyd to offer his condolences on behalf of the United States for the brutal murder of her father. President Tinubu ought to have drawn a lesson from that.

“The apparent lack of empathy and the tokenism of sending proxies to Plateau State is an unacceptable and clear manifestation of insensitivity by a president who remains unconcerned and fiddles in the comfort, luxury, and pleasure of the presidential villa while his citizens are mercilessly being brutalised and massacred by terrorists. President Tinubu must wake up from his slumber and be alive to his responsibility as president.”

The PDP also reiterated its call for an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) “on the Genocide, an international crime perpetuated on the peaceful, defenceless, and innocent people of Plateau State on Christmas eve.”

