Mass withdrawal of students from schools rocks Osun as rumour of bandits attacking schools rife

Residents of Osun State, on Friday, withdrew their sons and daughters massively from both government and private schools following the news going round the state that, some suspected bandits are set to attack schools in the Ofatedo area of the state.

The parents who had started withdrawing their sons and daughters as soon as the bad news filtered all the nook and cranny of the state have been thrown into a state of confusion as their fate hanging in the balance over the safety of their children.

As of 10.00 a.m of the day, many private schools located in the Ofatedo axis of the state were hurriedly shut down for the fear of the unknown while those that did not shut their schools but made the entrance of their gate firmly locked and protected by their guards.

The development has, however, forced inhabitants of the state to be alert to be able to know how to tackle the matter headlong.

When the news however spread to Osogbo, Osun State capital, some schools in the town also directed their students to vacate schools while parents of the younger ones were communicated to come and pick and their children.

In Osogbo, Osun State capital, some students were also seen leaving their schools for the fear of being victims of attacks.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Mr Ismail Omipidan assured residents of the state of top security, stating that the area remains calm and no invasion by Fulani herdsmen will occur.

Omipidan said, “The Police, Amotekun corps, Department of State Security, Vigilante Group of Nigeria and Hunters Group of Nigeria are on their toes. People should go about their normal activities without fear.

Also, Osun State police command in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola in Osogbo read that: ” Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode psc, being mindful of his primary constitutional responsibilities of protection of lives & properties and unrelenting efforts to ensure the residents of the state go about their lawful businesses and sleep with their eyes closed, has re-strategize and re-engineered the security architecture of the Police Command.”

“This becomes imperative and necessitated by the threatening letter of invasion written to some communities in the state by some unscrupulous elements which the Police Command in collaboration with other security agents and local security outfits are working tooth and nail to arrest the criminals and brought them to book.”

“The CP is using the avenue to reassure the good people of the state of the Command readiness to tackle all forms of criminal activities, threat and urged members of the public to comport themselves and jettison fear of insecurity in the state.”

“Also, the citizens are advised to be security conscious, vigilant, cooperate and collaborate with the security agents by giving useful and timely information to them and report any suspicious movement or activities of criminals to the police.”

