Mass unemployment, threat to nation ― NDE

The Director, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mohammed Argungu, has said that mass unemployment in Nigeria will adversely affect the overall development and objectives of the country if not properly addressed.
According to Argungu, who was represented by Ebonyi State Coordinator, Marcel Igboanude, he mainatined that unemployment remains one of the various challenges mitigating the country against its march to full development.
Igboanude stated this in Abakaliki, during the flag-off of empowerment of 1,130 women and youths of the state under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme (MEES) of the Federal Government.
According to him, the loan would make the beneficiaries to be self-reliant and by so doing, reduce unemployment in the country.
The beneficiaries were given N10,000 each as loans with a 9 per cent interest rate to start small businesses.
“Unemployment has indeed been a serious threat and that is why it features highly on the development agenda of most governments, donor agencies and other development partners across the globe.
“It is apparent that Nigeria as a nation is highly endowed with both human and natural resources. However, unemployment remains one of the various serious challenges mitigating against its march to full development,” he said
The empowerment was done by NDE in collaboration with the member representing Ezza south/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Chinedu Ogah, Chairman Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam and a woman leader, Princess Tonia Adol-Awam.
