At least seven members of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter have resigned from their offices and the party with immediate effect.

The aggrieved members who resigned include the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Collins Opurozor, the secretary of party Ray Emeana, the youth leader, Greg Nwadike, the deputy state chairman, Martin Ejiogu, the state woman leader, Maria Mbakwe, Josiah Eze, State Treasurer and Chibuisi Obido, State Vice Chairman, Orlu Zone.

Although they did not disclose their next line of action, but they indicated that soonest they would make known their movement.

Addressing newsmen at the party Secretariat in Owerri on Sunday, the spokesperson of the group and former State Publicity Secretary of the party Collins Opurozor claimed the candidate of the party for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state, Samuel Anyanwu, does not have what it takes to govern the State.

He said that in unequivocal terms, they announce that the PDP in Imo State has now been damaged beyond redemption by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdadday), and the Party is at last moving irreversibly to its terminus.

According to him, in the last three years, “this Working Committee has built a very strong, formidable and enviable PDP in Imo State to enable the Party realise its promise of being a truly democratic entity, and have envisioned the need to expand the internal democratic space by forming nearly five thousand chapters across all the polling units in the State”.

He said that they took the Party to the people, and that made them the “darling of Imo people” adding that they accomplished this task despite their lean resources as an opposition party.

He also said that they institutionalised the culture of accountability in party administration, and demonstrated a readiness to govern and reform Imo.

